Popular actress, Nadia Buari, has got tongues wagging on social media with a new video she shared with her mother

They are captured dancing together beautifully in the shower and it is so much a delight to watch

Some fans who have seen the video have also commented on the shower design in the bathroom revealing the luxury Nadia and family enjoys

Beautiful Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, and her mother, Caddy Buari, have warmed the hearts of fans with a beautiful video of them dancing together.

This time, the forever young mother and her charming daughter did not dance in their living room as usual, but rather in their bathroom.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Nadia’s Instagram handle, she is seen holding the phone with her mother standing behind her and making soft dance moves.

A collage of Nadia and mother. Photo credit: @iamnadiabuari/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She made attractive facial gestures as young people today do when they are in such a jolly mood.

Nadia also made dance moves and at a point, they switched positions so that the mother came in front of her.

YEN.com.gh’s prying eyes also caught the attention of the bathroom. It is spacious, neat, with the shower having a unique design.

Fans react to video of Nadia Buari and mother dancing

The video has pulled some reactions from fans who cannot stop admiring Nadia and the mother.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

liliamary: “It’s the shower for me.”

immysteve: “@caddybuari is a vibe.”

gabex2me: “Looking so young.”

ashmonduk: “You have everything.”

scoby_49: “That's my song What a beautiful mother/daughter team love yall many blessings to you both.”

director_berko: “Nadia go kill us ooo.”

harunamercury: “Wooooow luvly.”

aning.oscar: “Woow pure beauty.”

nataliamcphilliamy: “Yes, very sweet and beautiful pleeeeeeeeeeeeease sister Nadia Sidiku Buari.”

maesunamma: “Beautiful infectious smiles.”

empressmoonareigns: “Queen.”

nhanhayawlil: “Impressive.”

divinablackson: “So lovely.”

ny_asare_: “Greatness.”

Nadia Buari's daughter teaches her how to pose

Meanwhile, Nadia Buari was in the news when one of her daughters was teaching her how to pose.

She revealed in that post that her daughters could do better than her when it comes to posing, and she is always eager to learn from her.

Away from her daughter, Nadia was also in the news when her mother was listed among mothers of celebs.

They were mothers of Jackie Appiah, Nana Ama McBrown, Yvonne Nelson, Nadia Buari, Serwaa Amihere, Sandra Sarfo, Fella Makafui, Elikem Kumordzie, Berla Mundi, Efia Odo, Yvonne Okoro, and Shatta Wale.

Source: YEN.com.gh