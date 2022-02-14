The sons of Afia Schwarzenegger have been spotted celebrating the celeb mother on her birthday today

They were seen 'bathing' her with expensive bottles of champagne at the stroke of dawn on February 14

The outspoken media personality turned 40 years today and has flooded social media with photos of herself

Well-known Ghanaian media personality Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa famed as Afia Schwarzenneger, is a year older today, February 14, 2022.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Afia Schwar was seen on bended knees as her twin sons, Ian Geiling Heerdegan and John Irvin Heerdegen Geiling, showered her with bottles of champagne.

Afia Schwar was seen kneeling in the middle of her plush home as loud gospel music played through the speakers.

It appeared the radio and television personality was in tears as she thanked God for making her mark her 40th birthday in good health.

There were some other people in the home of the media personality who joined her sons in the celebration.

