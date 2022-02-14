Singer and model Sister Derby has flaunted her new boo, Daniel, in a new lovely photo on social media

The photo shared in celebration of Valentine's Day show the couple inside a bedroom with Derby rocking red lingerie while lying on a bed

After the post, many of Derby's followers have been hailing her and Daniel while wishing them well in their journey of love

It is Valentine's Day and model and musician Sister Derby, known in private life as Deborah Owusu-Bonsu, is celebrating in style.

The Kakalika hitmaker has taken to social media to share a lovely photo with her new boo, who is only known as Daniel.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Sister Derby's Instagram page, she is seen wearing red lingerie (like a swimsuit) with long red gloves. She completed her look with pink hair.

Lying on a bed with a white bedsheet, Deborah had her sweetheart standing behind where she lay. The young man was dressed in a white shirt and a pair of black trousers. Sitting pretty on the bed was a bouquet of red, pink, and wine coloured flowers.

Sharing the photo, the singer described their love as an elastic one that cannot be broken.

"Odolastic," she wrote in Twi.

Sister Derby's followers in awe

The Valentine Day post from Sister Derby has got many of her followers sharing their excitement under the post. Many of the commenters happened to be Derby's celebrity friends. YEN.com.gh

nikkisamonas said:

"Love abounds here. Love lives here. ❤️❤️."

she_loves_stonebwoyb said:

"Baddest babes. Am loving this. You deserve all the love ."

yakotomusic said:

"Like a dope film set from the 90s. Happy Valentine’s Day my loves!"

sellygalley said:

"Happy valentines ❤️❤️❤️."

spanky_bornbard said:

"Guy man plus guy woman!"

