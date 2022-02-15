Afia Schwar Makes Black the New Red with Regal Birthday Photos on Valentine

Popular Ghanaian Actress, Afia Schwar, marks her 40th birthday today which fortunately for her clashes with Valentine's day, February 4tth 2022.

The self-proclaimed comedienne dazzled in black outfits on the day of red and still managed to wow netizens users with her photos

Lots of fans and social media users, as well as industry colleagues, have flooded her photos on their feeds with very wishful birthday thoughts to the controversial personality

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Controversial media personality and self-proclaimed comedienne , Afia Schwarzenegger, known in real life as Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa turns 40 years today, February 4th 2022.

The TV host's plus one celebration which happens to clash with Valentine day celebration every time got cranked up a notch with a very laudable fashion statement.

Afia Schwar defied the red-color- norm for Valentine as she appeared in an elaborate black gown for her beautiful and enchanting birthday photos.

Afia Schwar .source:Instagram/@afiaschwar

Source: Instagram

The outspoken TV personality served us photos in different elegant black dress on her 4Oth birthday whilst her industry colleagues jumped unto the red outfits on their social media page in marking Valentine.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The 'comedienne' went in for black outfit due to the demise of her late father, Augustine Agyei, who is yet to be laid to rest but still kept it fashionable .

She captioned one of the stunning photos saying:

"A product of grace ,A product of favor ,A product of mercy ,A testimony of God’s presence, A testimony of God’s strength, A testimony of God’s conquering power, A testimony of God’s destiny changing skills. Thank you Yahweh for grace."

Social media reactions

@msnancy_sc

"Happy birthday to you Afia ,live your name,have love and be happy"

@ladypee769

"Beautiful even when you still mourning ..God bless your new age"

@afia_baby_last

"I wish all the good things ur heart can hold, my role model papabi I love u Momm"

Hajia4real Teases Fans with Sultry Bathroom Photos for Valentine's day

Popular Ghanaian singer and social media sensation, Hajia4real, has got tongues wagging with very sensual photos of herself online for the season of love, Valentine's day today.

The socialite turned singer joined the list of celebrities who went all out with to do photoshoot to commemorate this Valentine's day on February 14th, 2022.

Source: YEN.com.gh