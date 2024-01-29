Berla Mundi and her cohost of TV3 New Day, Roland Walker, clashed on the show over not inviting them to her plush wedding

Sharing her reason for not inviting Roland Walker, Cookie Tee and others, Berla Mundi said it was a private ceremony meant for only her family

Meanwhile, Berla Mundi tied the knot in a private ceremony in Accra on January 5, 2024, to David Tabi, with no phones being allowed at the ceremony

Media personality Berla Mundi has apologised to her cohosts of TV3's New Day Cookie Tee and Roland Walker for not inviting them to her private wedding.

Berla Mundi and Roland Walker clash on TV3 New Day about her wedding

During an episode of TV3 New Day, media personality Roland Walker asked Berla Mundi why she did not invite himself and her other colleagues at the media house, Cookie Tee and Johnny Hughes, to her much-talked-about wedding.

In response, Berla Mundi said that the event was meant to be a private one with few people. She said:

"I invited just a few people. I'm sorry."

Not satisfied with her answer, Mr Walker pressed on further and asked whether they were enemies, hence why they did not get an invite. Berla Mundi reiterated that it does not and that her lovely wedding was a family affair.

Details of Berla Mundi's wedding

Meanwhile, Berla Mundi tied the knot in a private ceremony in Accra on January 5, 2024, with no phones being allowed at the ceremony grounds.

She tied the knot with David Tabi, who is known to come from a family with a rich background in mining and agriculture industries spanning three decades.

