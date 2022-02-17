Handsome YOLO star, Aaron Adatsi, has shared a lovely family photo and his fans are all over him

He is seen holding his son, Aaron Jnr, in his arms and the boy looks so tall already just at age one

His girlfriend Eyram was also captured in the photo and the young family looks so good together

Aaron Adatsi shared the photo to wish his lover Eyram and fans have praised them and their love

You Only Live Once (YOLO) star actor, Aaron Adatsi’ son is growing big and tall by the day.

A new photo of the little boy with his parents shows how tall he has grown and it is clear he is taking after his father.

The actor shared the photo to his Instagram holding the son in his right arm while holding the wife with the left hand, to wish his family on Valentine’s Day.

A collage of Aaron Adatsi and family. Photo credit: @iamaaronadatsi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

He captioned the post: “Love Day, love way”.

Fans react to Aaron’s post

The photo has triggered massive reactions from fans. Many of those who commented admired the young couple and said love is sweet.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

_kobbyclef: “Boy grow.”

jafar.hisham: “Love go sweet oo.”

khyngx: “My boss my mentor.”

Aaron's girlfriend, Eyram, herself commented and called the husband and son her "big men":

_its_eyramgh: "My Big Men."

hisroyalhighnessdan: "Chalae love go sweet oo #in chiief's voice."

afua_benyinwa_sey: "My favorite people."

loreyofficial: "We love to see it."

kriz_morgan2: "Looking great together."

nana_bayin_sledge: "Growth."

otubrempong: "Smart guy ; you blurred the car number plate."

jose_kenn10: "Beautiful family."

leo_brown_official: "Love go sweet oo."

brightgh77: "Beautiful family bro YOLO."

Aaron Adasti celebrates birthday

Aaron Adatsi made headlines earlier in January when he celebrated his birthday and took the time to show off the face of his son for the first time.

His fiancée Eyram also took to her Instagram page to celebrate him.

She also shared lovely photos showing the beautiful moments the actor has with their son but which are not shared on social media.

