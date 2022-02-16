Ghanaian actress and lawyer Sandra Ankobiah, has caused a stir with a video of hers that has surfaced online

Her behind looks bulkier, heavier, and rounder than what she is known for and many are surprised

The actress appears confident as she walked to show what she has got but many have criticised her

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian actress and lawyer, Sandra Ankobiah, has got many people talking online with a new video of hers that has popped up.

Sandra is captured in a long pink dress at an event and as she walked, someone took the video and shared on social media.

Her backside as seen in the video looks very bulky and heavier than it used to be, and this has raised concerns among her fans on social media.

A collage of Sandra Ankobiah. Photo credit: @sandraankobiah/Instagram

Source: Instagram

As she walked away, the video revealed a fuller backside and from her demeanour, Sandra appears very confident in herself.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Video causes stir among fans

However, fans have reacted to the video and it is clear that they are not impressed by what they are seeing.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

volta_empress_1: “This is the “bar” she studied for?.”

akosua_brilla: “Did she really paid for this.”

itz_sis_ta: “Smdh ….Lawyer turned into LawSlay!!!!”

missnadiagh: “Always flaunting that thing behind her for attention. I am very she did her own at Obenfour or Nigeria, bcuz the Turkey ones Serwaa's and Kisa's looks natural. I dey shy give her mpo.”

nanayaabikkai: “she'll soon over take Moesha.”

houseofrhodelle: “Ei!!! 333de3n nie?”

empress5887: “Ei so by 2024 de3 na all Ghana celebrity get fake asss.”

airdemtrends: “E- booty.”

nyarko02037: “No man there is looking at her mpo, this women are disgracing The universe paaaaoooo,why. Killing your future because of men, we're waiting for your old ages.”

Sandra Ankobia surprises fans looking like Moesha

Earlier, there was a similar video of Sandra that got fans saying that she looked like Moesha Boduong.

In that video as well, Sandra looked completely different, and it looks like she has been having a regular update of her backside.

Fans are not happy with this and have criticised the beautiful screen diva.

Source: YEN.com.gh