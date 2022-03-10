Eyram, the girlfriend of YOLO Star, Aaron Adatsi, has stunned fans with old photos showing how she really looked before fame

Eyram has many admirers on social media because of her attractive figure and how she keeps herself

Many people have expressed surprise over the photo given Eyram's transformation and they have left comments

The girlfriend of You Only Live Once (YOLO) star, Aaron Adatsi, Eyram, has released old photos of how she looked before fame.

The photos are contained in a video she shared to her Instagram handle with a caption that God is not done with her yet.

The photos have Eyram as a beautiful young girl who was growing up with so much love and class.

A collage of Eyram and Aaron Adatis. Photo credit: @_its_eyram/Instagram

Source: Instagram

They show that Eyram has been great in appearance with the figure she has now, just that she looked slimmer and smaller compared to how she looks today.

Fans react to Eyram’s video

Many people are surprised at the video and have admired Eyram for being a natural right from her childhood.

They have admired her because today, the trend has been for some females to go have body enhancement surgery to look their desired figure.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

nana_afya_pokuaa20: “wow what a transformation.”

adjoa_korang_accessories: “Have watch it 20 times God exist.”

therealmeshanel: “God has just started with you.”

_____itz.kimberlyn: “Glory to God.”

esydear7: “God is Faithful.”

its_mamavi: “I thought it was the Suliya challenge o beautiful tho God has bn good.”

callherester: “Been a long time coming... Thank God for growth!”

eve_khelly_: “Thank God for your life.”

akorli.v: “God has been good.”

_ramstyles: “God has been sooo Good.”

warren.ogbobine: “Beautiful you my dear.”

sheree.lovee: “Pretty since day 1.”

delvalia6: “As for the yansh drrrrrr it’s been there since day 1.”

clementafreh: “Awwwn see my cute @_its_eyramgh u were fine in every version.”

queenekua_19: “Who said God no dey.”

Source: YEN.com.gh