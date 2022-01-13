Ronny Junior, the son of actor Aaron Adatsi and his pretty fiancée Eyram, has had his face shown on social media for the first time

Adatsi and Eyram too their social media pages to share the photos of their son in celebration of the actor's birthday

The photos have stirred loads of reactions from fans with many people seeing likeness between the father and his son

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian actor Aaron Adatsi, popularly known for his role as Cyril in the YOLO series, is a happy man today.

He has turned a year old today and he cannot hide his joy. The actor has taken to social media to share a lovely photo.

The photo shared on Adatsi's Instagram page, shows the actor wearing a kaftan while Ronny Junior rocked a hoodie top and down with a pair of sneakers.

Aaron Adatsi's son Ronny Junior is one year old today @iamaaronadatsi, @_its_eyramgh

Source: Instagram

First photo showing Ronny's face

Holding Ronny in his arms and raising him up, Adatsi smiled at his son. The little boy had his face turned towards the camera with one of his fingers in the mouth.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The photo happens to be the first-ever image showing the face of Ronny Junior and he seems to have grown into a fine little boy.

Sharing the photo, the actor decided to write his caption in Italian which translates as:

"Happy birthday friend, blessings this year and beyond."

Similarly, Adatsi's fiancée Eyram also took to her Instagram page to celebrate him. She also shared photos showing the actor with their son.

"Happy birthday to the Best Papa Love …. @iamaaronadatsi Long Story Shortened. All Prayers Shall surely Come to Pass in your Life in Jesus Name . We Love You," she said.

Fans react in excitement

naadedei___ thought Ronny looks like his father:

"Fresh like daddy ."

missbessie19 said:

"Happy birthday agent 47 with muscles.... bro Kojo and I will be good to you today. Enjoy the day."

vendajules said:

"Happiest of birthdays to our Oga. May God bless all that concerns you. You are doing well. ❤️❤️❤️."

adjowaah_serwaah said:

"Happy birthday to your hubby @_its_eyramgh May God perfect every imperfect things in his life. Amen ."

emy_deagle said:

"Happy birthday my Gentle guy."

Who is Ronny Junior?

Ronny Junior is the only child of Aaron Adatsi and Eyram. His birth in 2020 was announced with a grand naming ceremony.

The naming ceremony sparked a controversy lading to an official statement from Adatsi concerning the birth and outdooring of his son.

In the statement, Adatsi described his decision to have the baby as responsible and not hypocritical.

The actor's statement was in reaction to criticisms that have greeted the news of him giving birth out of wedlock.

Source: YEN.com.gh