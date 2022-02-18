Actress and presenter Nana Ama McBrown has dazzled her followers on social media once again with stunning photos

The photos have the ace actress serving great styles and looks in different shades of yellow and outfits

McBrown's photos have earned her loads of praise from her colleague celebrities including Berla Mundi and Fella Makafui

Actress Nana Ama McBrown is, without a doubt, one of the female entertainers with a very high sense of fashion. Anytime she steps, she exudes beauty and class.

Once again, the actress has set tongues wagging with her style. This time, McBrown showed herself in different shades of yellow.

In the first of three photos shared on her Instagram page, McBrown rocked a yellow gown with short hands. Sitting pretty, the actress clutched a black-coloured purse. For her hair, McBrown chose to go brunette.

The second photo had the mother of one going for an avant-garde look in a different type of yellow material. She had black hair, black shoes, and a black purse to match.

The third photo saw her wearing the same dress as in the first photo. She was standing up this time to give a full view.

Sharing the photos, McBrown revealed that they were throwback photos. She called herself yellow Ceci.

"Yellow Ceci Dey For Her ,,,, What ??? #HerExcellency #ThrowBack #BRIMM," McBrown's caption to the photos.

Celebs hail McBrown

Even though McBrown's photos come from the past and might have been seen by many people already, they still got them fascinated. Many of the people commenting on the photos were known stars.

abeikusantana said:

"Yellow Queen dey for corner ❤️ You ✨ like a #brimmmmm to the Thank you for all that you do for mankind @iamamamcbrown."

berlamundi said:

"Your skin loves yellow ."

fellamakafui said:

"Mama."

she_loves_stonebwoyb said:

"Beautiful ."

christiana_awuni said:

"Fantastic."

