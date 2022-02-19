Ghanaian lawyer and socialite, Sandra Ankobia, has released photos from a brunch she attended last Sunday

The former TV3 presenter flexed her fashion qualities as she posed with actress Salma Mumin before going on to take individual shots

Fans are excited with her frames as many have gone under her post to react by sharing their views

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Famous lawyer/entrepreneur/socialite, Sandra Ankobiah, grabbed attention at brunch attended by some popular faces and celebrities in Ghana's entertainment industry.

She made sure that she was one of the few people who attracted eyeballs as she posed for pictures with actress Salma Mumin, capturing moments on camera.

Sandra Ankobiah is a legal brain who has triumphed in the country's media and fashion sectors.

Sandra Ankobiah Drops Latest Photos Showing Off Her Beauty as She Chills with Salma Mumin. Photo credit: Sandra Ankobiah

Source: Instagram

The former TV3 presenter flexed her fashion qualities as she posed with actress Salma Mumin before going on to take individual shots. She wore a pink dress with matching hair.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Elsewhere on her Instagram account, she has delivered photos showing off her stunning curves.

Peeps are excited by the photos as many headed to the comment section of her post to share their views.

Read some of the lovely comments below:

Sam_baidoo said:

''Saucy ❤️.''

Ibrahimmahamaibrahim commented:

''Wow, so beautiful pretty girl.''

Ibrahimmahamaibrahim said:

''You look amazing pretty.''

Opoku7428 said:

''Awwww lawyer baakop3.''

Salma Mumin Shows Off Her Cute Backside and Powerful Ford Mustang

In more news about Ghanaian celebs, YEN.com.gh previously reported that star actress, Salma Mumin, has released a video giving fans a peek into how she's spending her weekend with style as she makes boss moves in her luxurious Ford Mustang.

The Ghanaian entertainer flexed her sartorial credentials in the sensational clip, which has caused a frenzy on several social media feeds.

The first leg of the video spotlights her six inches high heels from down to her gorgeous hair-do. She sported a leopard-themed top and female tights with stripes.

Joselyn Dumas Releases New Photos; Fans Go Gaga

Meanwhile, actress Joselyn Dumas left fans star-struck with dazzling photos sporting a skintight dress with spaghetti straps and lovely accessories to complement her looks.

The Perfect Picture movie star, who effortlessly garners attention owing to her eye-catching hourglass figure, flaunted her beauty in the skintight dress that firmly held her hips.

From the ambiance in the photos, Joselyn Dumas was out to decompress from the week's stress. She shared two visuals in all, with one having loud music playing.

Source: YEN.com.gh