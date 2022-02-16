A video showing the plush living room of actress Nana Ama McBrown has surfaced on social media

The video was first shared by gospel singer Broda Sammy who recently visited McBrown and her family at home

Many people who have seen the video have been impressed with the actress' modesty about her properties

Star actress and television presenter Nana Ama McBrown has earned massive praises on social media after a video of her home popped up online.

The new video shows McBrown's living room with expensive-looking furniture and appliances with a swimming pool to add.

The video happens to have been shot during a visit by gospel singer Brother Sammy to the actress' home.

Nana Ama McBrown's living room has a mini swimming pool Photo source: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

Brother Sammy visits McBrown

Brother Sammy, after getting to the house, recorded himself with McBrown, her daughter Baby Maxin, and former Ghana international Enoch Adu Kofi.

The gospel singer who sounded impressed by what he was seeing, was heard shouting "what a hall. A pool in the hall" as he filmed other parts of the hall to show his fans.

All through the filming, McBrown who looked uncomfortable about the video tried to stop Sammy but he did not budge. Brother Sammy went ahead to post the video on his Instagram page.

"I'm in Nana Ama McBrown hall fighting about her why has she stop hosting United Showbiz," he captioned the video.

McBrown's fans amazed by her hall

Many fans of McBrown have showered praises on her after seeing the video. For them, the actress does not show off even though everything in the video points to the fact that she is rich. YEN.com.gh gathered some of the comments below:

flourishing__wereko said:

"The rich don't show off ."

nanaboateng579 said:

"Show off is not in her dictionary."

iamlawrenduah said:

"Ahwenepa 3nkasa ampa."

sethowusu_alves said:

"She no dey show off. Stop itttt."

aky3dzeaa3y3nhyira said:

"What a hall ."

mansa_nana1 said:

"You see the pool..pool in the hall."

