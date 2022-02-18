Fantana has been spotted in new photos looking as stunning as ever as she posed for the camera

The singer who appeared to be stepping out to an event used the opportunity to flaunt one of her mighty cars

Fantana is noted for mesmerizing her fans and followers with many dazzling photos and videos of herself

American-born Ghanaian musician, Fantana known in real life as Francine Koffie has dazzled her teeming fans and followers with some photos of herself she shared online.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Fantana appeared to be stepping out to town for an event when she was captured by the camera.

The And So What hitmaker was seen wearing a bodycon dress as she beamed with smiles while posing for the camera.

Fantana also used the opportunity to flaunt one of her plush cars which had the driver's side door open at the time the photos were being taken.

The singer decided to show off some of her modelling poses for the Gram and she sure did catch the attention of her massive following.

She complimented her looks with a wrist-watch, a pair of expensive-looking earrings, some heels, and silky-looking hair.

After posting the photos, Fantana captioned them:

"big capo"

Fans react to the photos

Many fans and followers of the former Ruff Town Entertainment singer took to the comment section to react to the photos she shared.

olelemusic came in with the comment:

"So cute"

rhymesdolphin simply wrote:

"Fantana"

mariam.manzah also commented:

"Capo tena"

