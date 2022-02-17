Hajia4reall has set social media on fire once again with a new set of photos she shared on her Instagram page

The musician, popular socialite and model was seen looking as pretty as usual as she put her beauty and tattoos on display

Hajia4reall is known for sharing videos and photos of herself on social media which garner massive traction and reactions

Ghanaian socialite and musician, Mona Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4real, has set tongues wagging with her latest photos dressed in a top and tattered jeans trouser

Hajia4reall who is noted for her stunning social media photos did not disappoint this time as well, as she stunned in the new set of photos.

The Ghanaian model and musician, in the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, was seen standing inside her plush Trasassco home as she posed on her porch.

She was seen wearing an expensive-looking shirt over a pair of faded tattered jeans trousers as she stood in her magnificent home in the plush parts of Accra.

Hajia4reall who sometimes goes by the name Mona4reall complimented her looks with some expensive-looking earrings, some bracelets, a handbag and some high heels to match her outfit.

The burgeoning musician also used the photo opportunity to flaunt one of of her plush cars which was parked in her home.

After posting the photos, Hajia4reall captioned the photos:

"Choose your favorite slide"

Fans and celebs react to the photos

Many of her fans as well as celeb friends of Hajia4reall took to the comment section to react to the beautiful photos.

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian songstress efya_nokturnal came in with the comment:

"Hot pancakes"

cilla_makeovers_gh simply wrote:

"Beautiful"

roddy8644 also wrote:

"Looking great"

kojo_eraser hyped the Fine Girl crooner:

"Epitome of a perfect woman"

There were many comments from the teeming fans of the actress, model and singer which showed that many people really admired her.

Hajia4reall is noted for displaying beautiful photos of herself and once in a while flaunts her cars, house, and other properties.

