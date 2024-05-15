Prophet Kumchacha, in a recent interview, has supported the sentiments of fellow man of God Bishop Obinim

Obinim had declined offerings from his congregation that he deemed too "small," sparking questions from people

Prophet Kumchacha, on the other hand, says giving offertory less than GH₵50 is a disgrace

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about YEN.com.gh. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

On Tuesday, May 14, 2024, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Obinim, the controversial man of God and the leader of the International God's Way Church (IGWC), stirred conversations online when he cautioned his congregation to desist from small offertory.

Speaking with Hitz FM, Prophet Nicholas Osei, popularly known by many as Prophet Kumchacha, reechoed Bishop Obinim's sentiments.

He added that giving an offertory less than GH₵50 is a disgrace.

Prophet Kumchacha Photo Credit: The Major Prophet Kumchacha

Source: UGC

Kumchacha's sentiments

Prophet Kumchacha attributed his reason to the rise in cost in Ghana. He says the price of goods and services has increased in Ghana, so it wouldn't be of great value to pay an offertory of GH₵5 and GH₵10. He believes GH₵50 is a very reasonable offertory amount.

"Bishop Obinim's observation holds weight. The prices of goods and services have risen, and even the fare to reach church now stands at more than GH₵5 to GH₵10 cedis. Despite this, contributions typically range from GH₵2 to GH₵10 cedis during the offertory," he said.

Ghanaians' reaction to both Obinim and Kumchacha's Statements

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from Ghanaians over Obinim's and Kumchacha's sentiments

@onua_bl said:

I honestly wonder why those people still attend his church

@manuelphrimpz said:

When God update the seed sowing prices wey ano hear?

@GhanaSocialU said:

So the widow who gave two mites and Jesus recommended no sup?

@NipaYeFokn said:

Somewhere he’s right and somewhere he’s wrong, but in all let’s leave everything to God

@_drmickey said:

People still dey go ihn church?

@tycoonThe4 said:

I really hope this man go repent then come out start en comic career. He go do well paaa.

@cool_nudy said:

Prices went up LMAO akoa wei paaa

Prophet Kumchacha reveals that wives who spend long hours in church contribute to their marital problems

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported on Prophet Kumchacha's views on the relationship between long hours in church and marital fights.

According to the preacher, the marriage will suffer when one couple spends long hours in church instead of performing their duties at home.

He advised his colleagues to keep their sermons short to allow members to care for other things in their lives.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh