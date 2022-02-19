Jackline Mensah has opened up about her mental health issues in a recent post she made online

The content creator admitted to pretending to people that she was okay but was secretly battling a lot

Jackline Mensah gained national stardom after she started making skits on Tik Tok mimicking other stars

Popular Ghanaian Tik Tok sensation, Jackline Mensah, famed as Laasu, has opened up about her private life and some of the issues she is battling all alone.

The Ghanaian skit maker, in a new post she made on her Instagram page and sighted by YEN.com.gh, admitted having some challenges.

According to her, she was battling some mental health issues that were unknown to many people due to how she manages to keep up appearances.

She indicated that she always looked happy in public but when all eyes were off her, she had to deal with a lot that seemed to be weighing her down.

Jackline Mensah went on to thank all the people who were constantly checking up on her and also supporting her craft.

