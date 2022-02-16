Kumawood actor Lil Win, known in private life as Kwadwo Nkansah, has got many people laughing after a video of him popped up.

Lil Win joined many other stars in the studios of Accra-based Okay FM to celebrate the birthday of award-winning broadcaster Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey, popularly known as Abeiku Santana.

In one of the videos from the celebration, Lil Win was captured in a one-on-one conversation with Santana as other people looked.

Lil Win got Abeiku Santana and others laughing at his birthday party Photo source: @zionfelixdotcom, @officiallilwin, @abeikusantana

Source: Instagram

Abeiku 'forces' Lil Win to speak English

After embracing each other with smiles, Santana decided to start his conversation with Lil Win in English. He some remarks about the actor.

Lil Win took the gauntlet and also started to speak in English. But he got stuck a few seconds into his speech.

Abeiku Santana then asked him to repeat a word he had mispronounced. He refused to repeat the word and only whispered something into the ear of the presenter leading him to burst into laughter. His laughter infected all those around.

Watch below for the video of the funny moment as shared on Instagram by @zionfelixdotcom:

Source: YEN.com.gh