Wendy Shay has taken to social media to share a photo of herself as she marks her birthday

The Shay On You hitmaker is 26 years old today, February 20, 2022, and she has thanked God for gifting her with life

Many celeb friends, as well as ardent fans of Wendy Shay, took to the comment section to celebrate her

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Wendy Addo known in the world of showbiz as Wendy Shay, is a year older today, February 20, 2022, and has posted a photo online.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Wendy Shay was seen standing inside what looked like a house as she posed for the camera.

The Astalavista hitmaker, was beaming with her usual infectious smile which appeared brighter as today marked her birthday.

Photos of Wendy Shay. Source: @wendyshayofficial

Source: Instagram

Wendy Shay was seen wearing a patterned dress as she beamed with smiles on her special day.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The Astalavista hitmaker complimented her looks with a gold-themed wristwatch and another gold-looking bracelet.

After posting the photo to celebrate her birthday, Wendy Shay captioned it:

"I thank God for another year I thank God for my life 26 years young today #Godschild #SHAYGANG"

Fans and celebs react to the birthday post

Many fans and followers of the music star as well as her celebrity friends took to the comment section to react to the post.

Actress fellamakafui came in with the comment:

"Happy birthday sis"

Radio star drpoundsofficial also commented:

"Happy Birthday my dearie"

Comedian therealfunnyface noted:

"Happy birthday girl @wendyshayofficial keep shining"

proudshaygang was also in the comments section with:

"Happy Birthday Queen may God continue to protect and bless you abundantly"

slimee2002 noted:

"Happy birthday to Shay queen"

Akuapem Poloo wows social media with stunning photos of herself

Meanwhile, pretty Ghanaian actress and brand influencer, Rosemond Alade Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, has dazzled social media with some photos.

In the new set of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram page of the actress, Akuapem Poloo was seen wearing a pink jumpsuit.

She appeared to be on the set of a movie or television show when she posed for the photos she shared on her handle.

Source: YEN.com.gh