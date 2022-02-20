Amanda Jissih has set tongues wagging with her latest raunchy photo on her Instagram page

In the photo, the award-winning media personality was captured flaunting her smooth face to the world

The photo has caught the attention of her loyal fans as they couldn't have enough of her

Media personality, Amanda Jissih, is at her best at the moment with a new photo that she has released.

The experienced broadcaster has released a gorgeous photo of herself and fans can't have enough of her.

In the photo seen by YEN.com.gh, Amanda Jissih is captured sitting on her couch.

Amanda Jissih melts hearts with outstanding beauty; fans fall flat (Photo credit: Instagram/Amanda Jissh)

Source: UGC

The award-winning presenter looks so beautiful as she looks into the camera with a lovely smile.

Her eyes, eyebrows, and lip were all on point as she gave out her routine posing.

Fans react to the photo

Amanda Jissih's photo has garnered reactions from her fans as they extended their compliments to her.

jowie_gh:

"Authentic n reliable."

kaakyireephyah:

"The eyes alone"

kimorelynjones:

"Such a beautiful soul"

ghosty_facee:

"Beautiful Queen"

junior.selassie:

"Beautiful Sis"

