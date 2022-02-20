Akuapem Poloo wows social media with stunning photos of herself; fans hail her

Akuapem Poloo has wowed social media with some stunning photos of herself with she shared on Instagram

The actress was seen beaming with smiles as she posed for the camera while wearing a beautiful pink jumpsuit

Akuapem Poloo was recently released from prison after her 90-day sentence was turned into a fine

Pretty Ghanaian actress and brand influencer, Rosemond Alade Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, has dazzled social media with some photos.

In the new set of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram page of the actress, Akuapem Poloo was seen wearing a pink jumpsuit.

She appeared to be on the set of a movie or television show when she posed for the photos she shared on her handle.

The actress looked as beautiful as always as she looked away from the camera while her photo was being taken.

One of the photos saw the actress leaning against the wall and looking downward as the camera captured her pose.

The actress then took a swipe at some of her critics who claimed not to like her but were still following her on social media.

She humbly appealed to anyone who found himself or herself in that bracket to unfollow her if they desired.

After posting the photos, Akuapem Poloo captioned them:

"If you think you hate her just unfollow her period why are you still following her what for since she has never been good to you GET OFF MY BACK"

Fans react to the photos

Many ardent followers of the actress took to the comment section to react to the photos she posted.

ganyobi_niiquaye had this to say:

"The heels"

kishkid_ wrote:

"Too much beauty"

4kt_sterry commented:

"Sweet poloo"

mickybills10 also noted:

"Small nyash dey shake"

bwanali_tz commented:

"The beautiful girl poloo I love you"

