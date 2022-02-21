Star Actress Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin, has stepped out in style with her sisters in new photos

The new photos were shared as part of Baby Maxin's third birthday celebration on Monday, February 21, 2022

Many people who have come across the beautiful photos have praised Maxin and her sisters for their style

Award-wining actress Nana Ama McBrown's daughter Maxin Mawusi Mensah, affectionately known as Baby Maxin, has turned three years old today, February 21, 2022.

In celebration of Maxin's new age, loads of the little girl's photos have flooded social media as many people wish her a happy birthday.

The latest set of photos of Maxin which has been shared on McBrown's Instagram page has got many people wowed. The new photos have Maxin rocking a yellow dress in style.

Baby Maxin posed in style with her sisters Photo source: @iamamamcbrown

In the first photo of the set, Maxin held a makeup brush. The second and fourth photos had her in the same dress and standing. In the third and fifth photos, Maxin posed with her 'sisters' Nikita, Malaika, and Pheobe.

Sharing the photos, McBrown expressed her gratitude to God saying:

"To God Be The Glory @iambabymaxin. #Maxin@3."

See the post below (Please swipe to see the other photos):

McBrown's fans hail Maxin

After McBrown shared the photos of Maxin and her sisters, many people took to the comment section to hail the little girl. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below;

iammavisadjei said:

"Waaaaw my kids are all big now...happy birthday my baby."

mabelbentum said:

"Happy happy birthday dear May God bless you to live long with good health ."

dorisdjangma said:

"World Maxin day.the sky is just the beginning for you princess. Ghana loves you."

__mid.sept.babe said:

"Woooww❤️❤️❤️maxin and her sisters."

amaagyemangnana said:

"Happy glorious birthday wishing you all the best in life ❤."

alby_dozellefashiongh_ said:

"Eeeeiii l don’t believe she is 3 she is looking like a 6 years baby girl wow looking soo adorable just like her mum little mcbrown ampa."

McBrown's husband gushes as she twins with Baby Maxin on her 3rd birthday

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that McBrown's husband Maxwell Mensah had gushed as he shared photos of Maxin twinning in kente with her mother to celebrate her new age

Many of Maxwell's followers have hailed McBrown and Maxin and wished the little girl a happy birthday

