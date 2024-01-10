Sweet Adjeley has joined the tall list of Ghanaian socialites supporting Faila Abdul Razak with their presence

The YouTuber is believed to have flown from New Jersey to be part of the historic feat for the Ghanaian culinary industry

A post on her official Facebook page has confirmed her travel plans to Tamale in support of Faila

Faila Abdul-Razak's ongoing cook-a-thon attempt has brought Ghanaians from both far and near together.

Popular food content creator and YouTuber, Sweet Adjeley has flown to the country from New Jersey to support Faila's Guinness World record attempt.

Netizens were impressed with her efforts to be part of this historic moment for the Ghanaian culinary industry.

Sweet Adjeley flies to Tamale with her hubby to support Faila's cook-a-thon Photo source: Facebook/JahBlessFaila, Facebook/SweetAdjeley

Source: Facebook

Sweet Adjeley heads to Tamale by flight

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Sweet Adjeley and her hubby were seen at the airport ready to board a flight to Tamale.

She is likely to catch the climaxing moments of the show as Faila plans to bring her remarkable attempt to a halt today, January 10, 2024.

Faila's team confirmed that the Ghanaian chef will be putting off her stove at 10am today, setting the stage for a mega celebration later in the evening.

By 10am, Faila would have registered over 216 hours with her Guinness World record attempt which began on January 1, 2024, in Tamale.

Netizens react to Sweet Adjeley's gesture toward Chef Faila

YEN.com.gh gathered exciting remarks from netizens as Sweet Adjeley jets off to Tamale.

Agartha Abora said:

God bless you very much. May Host of God's Angels support you Always Sweet

Akanjogade Awmainliewa wrote:

You’re truly sweet beautiful and with a heart of gold. God bless you

Priscilla Bruise added:

This is so amazing,,,God bless you for supporting our very own. Much love

Faila receives promotion from the Ghana Chef's Association

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Chef Faila Abdul-Razak's new title conferred on her by the Ghana Chefs Association.

The association presented a citation and a robe to Faila after bestowing her with the title of Executive Chef, the highest position in the profession.

