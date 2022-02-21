Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin, has left many breathless with her new birthday photos

She rocked her beautiful corset dresses designed with colourful kente and dress accessories to match

Fans have praised the 3-year-old for how she is able to rock her designs, as well as her mother for making the picks for her

Actress Nana Ama McBrown’s daughter, Maxin Mawusi Mensah, popularly called Baby Maxin, is celebrating her third birthday today, February 21, 2022, and social media is buzzling with her photos.

In some new set of photos released by the actress, Baby Maxin is seen rocking her corset couture dress designed with beautiful and colourful kente just for her.

She had matching beads all over her ankles and this really made her look like an African queen.

A collage of Baby Maxin in her different birthday dresses. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown/Instagram

The four photos were shared to McBrown’s Instagram and her caption is so heartwarming.

Baby Maxin was able to rock her dress so well and she posed effortlessly for the camera.

Fans praise Baby Maxin

Many people who commented on the photos have highly praised McBrown’s daughter.

naa_ashorkor_: "she’s so beautiful!"

cookieteegh: "Beautiful Ghanaian Princess."

victorialebenee: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY PRINCESS."

nakeeyat: "Happy birthday sister."

stylishnelissagh: "Happy Blessed Birthday sis May God bless and keep you safe."

nsafoahemaa: "You are blessed beyond imagination cutie. HBD!"

sellygalley: "The last slide."

ebocute_gh: "The last slide tho... happy Birthday angel"

ayey_i: "Money can't buy class ampa happy birthday princess."

shee_bebe_original: "Wooow my baby girl is so cute. May God protect any guide you, may you be the head. I pray for wisdom and understanding, may you shine among many. Enjoy your day beautiful princess."

yaa_precious_akorfa: "The last slide omg happy birthday princess."

ewurabena_spice23: "The last slide."

jidamugeez: "Please stop calling my lady a baby please,she is now a lady. happy birthday to you sweetie may you never lucky anything in this world. I really love lady Maxin us my own daughter.

gharteydora: "Oh my God so beautiful happy birthday to you princess mawusi."

"Happy birthday to me" - Baby Maxin sings ahead of her 3rd birthday celebration

Earlier, Baby Maxin surprised many with a video singing and wishing herself happy birthday before the day itself.

In the video published by YEN.com.gh, Baby Maxin was seen walking and she was heard singing "happy birthday to me."

This shows how excited McBrown's daughter is as she clocked age 3.

