Baby Lorde has taken to social media to wish her friend Baby Maxin a happy birthday today

The young daughter of Kafui Danku shared a photo of Nana Ama Mcbrown's daughter from her birthday photoshoot

Baby Maxin turned 3 years old today and has gone viral on social media with many people posting her on their pages

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Lorde Ivana Pitcher, the adorable daughter of actress Kafui Danku, has wished Baby Maxin, daughter of Nana Ama McBrown, Maxine Mawushie Mensah, a joyous day today as it marks her birthday.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Baby Lorde took to her page to celebrate her friend popularly known as Baby Maxin who had just turned 3 years old today, February 21, 2022.

Baby Lorde shared a photo of Baby Maxin who was dressed like a princess while holding a wand and posing in front of a balloon-themed backdrop.

Photos of Baby Lorde and Baby Maxin. Source: Instagram/@babylordethefirst, @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

The ever-adorable Maxine Mawushie Mensah was seen wearing a blue outfit as she posed for her birthday photos.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

After posting the photo, Baby Lorde captioned it:

"This is so beautiful. Happy birthday beautiful princess @iambabymaxin . More Blessing @iamamamcbrown"

Fans and followers react to the post

Many followers of Baby Lorde and Baby Maxin took to the page of the former to drop their birthday wishes.

iammargaretarmarh wished Maxin well:

"Happy birthday dear"

mzseyram noted:

"Happy birthday princess grow in God's Grace"

abenacioccolato joined in the chorus:

"Happy birthday baby maxing age gracefully"

mzabronomaa_official also noted:

"Happy birthday princess maxin. God bless you"

There were many birthday wishes flowing the way of Maxin as her lovers took turns to celebrate her on her third birthday.

Wendy Shay drops beautiful photo to mark 26th birthday; celebs, fans hail her

Speaking about birthdays, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that award-winning Ghanaian musician Wendy Addo known in the world of showbiz as Wendy Shay, turned a year older yesterday, February 20, 2022, and posted a photo online.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Wendy Shay was seen standing inside what looked like a house as she posed for the camera.

The Astalavista hitmaker, was beaming with her usual infectious smile which appeared brighter as it marked her birthday.

Source: YEN.com.gh