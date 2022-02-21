Baby Maxin has been warming hearts on social media with her angelic photos on her birthday

The daughter of star actress, Nana Ama McBrown, is celebrating her birthday on Monday, February 21, 2022

Baby Maxin has just attained 3-years-old and she is the only child of the award-winning actress

Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin, is on cloud nine due to her birthday and social media is buzzing.

The daughter of the star actress is a year older on Monday, February 21, 2022, and she has just attained 3-years-old.

Baby Maxin has proven why she is one of the most-talked-about celebrity kids in Ghana at the moment.

Baby Maxin@3: McBrown's daughter takes over Instagram with 5 angelic birthday photos (Photo credit: Instagram/Iambabymaxin)

As she is celebrating her birthday, McBrown has posted five photos of her on her Instagram.

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Baby Maxin is seen dressed like a queen.

From the photos, there were many ballons with different colours as she posed for the camera.

McBrown's caption of the photos read, "Everybody Help Me wish My Princess@iambabymaxin."

Fans reaction:

Many social media users have taken to the comment section to wish Baby Maxin a happy birthday.

gregokyere:

"Happy birthday Princessa #brimm."

vibeswithjayjay:

"Aaaaaaawwn dats my baby gal Maxin can't luv u less."

agonadehye3_abena_abrokwa:

"Happy birthday Princess, May God bless and make you great"

mummy__yo:

"Happy birthday princess"

qwame_puzzler:

"Happy birthday Queen"

Source: YEN.com.gh