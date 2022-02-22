Popular Ghanaian business executive Kofi Amoabeng turns plus one today and the internet is flooded with wishful thoughts

The celebrated successful has shared some dapper photos of himself to commemorate his 70th birthday and social media is going gaga

Fans are finding it difficult to believe his age as many of them are of the thoughts he looks more of a person in his 50's

Founder of defunct UT Bank and all the other groups under it, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, has stormed the internet with stunning photos as he turns plus one today.

Prince Kofi Amoabeng turned 70 years today, February 22, 2022

The business mogul shared seven dapper and fresh looking photos which has caused a frenzy on the internet with many netizens saying he looks younger than his age.

Shot by Manuel Photography, the business executive rocked a couple of white bespoke kaftan and matched it perfectly with half black shoes as he posed beautifully for the photo.

The former military man years back seen in some photos that hit the internet looking supposedly poor because his face was left untrimmed.

Those photos received a lot of attention especially sympathy and some cold reception. But from the photos of his 70th birthday, you could tell he is overly okay and fit plus finer than ever before.

