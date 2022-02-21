A video showing a kid using a carton to fold different shirts has stirred many reactions on social media

The boy who went about his activity with ultimate precision used the cutout paper to put the clothes into perfect shapes

Many Instagram users commended the boy for pulling off magic while others wondered how he was able to do it

A viral video showing a kid trying to put his clothes in order with the help of a carton has stirred massive reactions online.

In the clip, the kid placed different shirts on a cutout carton. He used it to make a sterling arrangement of the clothes.

The kid displayed great skill at folding the clothes. Photo source: @beauty_haircut

Amazing precision

The way he went about it with efficiency shows that he must have been doing such a task for a long time.

He did not even mind the person filming. He enjoyed every moment of the show he was putting up.

Watch the video below:

People can learn from him

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 170 comments with more than 15,000 likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

georgia_quely said:

"Asians are in another world!"

sweet_tabou said:

"This even applies to some adults."

j.jvln said:

"Do you think what i think."

@Momo Kone2 wrote:

"Show this little one how to fold a garment quickly and efficiently."

Elenadoliviera said:

"This boy can teach husband to fold clothes."

