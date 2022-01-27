Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown, and her daughter baby Maxin, are a force to reckon with when it comes to twinning in style

The mother and daughter have blessed the sights of fans and social media users with flawless photos of themselves in the same outfits together on numerous occasions

The daughter of the actress has proven herself to be a true kid fashion icon and has won ambassadorial deals for herself even at age 2

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian actress and media personality, Nana Ama Mcbrown, and her two year old daughter, Maxin Mawushi Mensah, have made laudable fashion statements together in same mother-and -child outfits.

The two have so many things in common, from their great sense of fashion, to their highly spirited personalities as well as their infectious smiles.

Baby Maxin is very much like her mother and is headed towards great success as she has already clocked an ambassadorial deal for herself at 2 making her the youngest celebrity kid to bag one.

Nana Ama Mcbrown and Baby Maxin. source:Instagram/@iamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

She is the face of Amalena’s Children Haven. Amalena’s Children Haven is a one stop shop where you can shop for your children needs.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

YEN.com.gh brings you 7 Times Nana Ama Mcbrown and Baby Maxin Matched Outfits.

1. Nana Ama and baby Maxin are true queens and this rich cultural outfit says it all. The duo shimmer in Kente.

2. We could all see the halos Baby Maxin and Nana Ama Mcbrown in this divine costume. The two dress like the angels they are.

3. Mother and daughter nail this street wear look together and we loved every bit and piece of it. It is in one word ethereal.

4.Mirror mirror on the wall, who is the whitest of them all. This is the fairy tale story baby Maxin tells with this look.

5. Nana Ama Mcbrown and baby Maxin blessed us with this high editorial photo in red elaborate gowns for the festive season.

6. Our two brand influencers always cause stirs online and get fans talking with their matching-outfit moments.

7. This photo spoke class, elegance and royalty. Nana Ama and baby Maxin stun in this nude pink silky outfit.

Nadia Buari poses in different styles as she flaunts spotless beauty on IG in 8 photos

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress and mom, Nadia Buari, has set many tongues wagging with the latest photos of herself posted on her official social media page.

In the new set of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Nadia Buari was spotted in what looked like a plush living hotel.

Source: YEN.com.gh