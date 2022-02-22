Celestine Donkor has opened up about the story of her birth and how her mother got paralyzed for months during her pregnancy

The singer said her mother was told that she (Celestine) was the light of the world even before she was given birth to

Celestine Donkor is noted for her soothing voice which has won her many awards in and outside the country

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel singer, Celestine Donkor, has narrated the story around her birth for the first time and it has got many people astonished.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Celestine Donkor was granting an interview to media personality Abeiku Santana when she made the revelation.

According to her, she was the mother's seventh child which greatly disturbed the mom.

Celestine Donkor shares deep story of how her mom got paralyzed for trying to abort her

Source: Original

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Celestine Donkor said when her mother realized that she was pregnant, she decided to terminate it because her friends criticised her for giving birth too much.

The singer said her mother went to see a traditionalist who told her that the child she was carrying was going to be a light to the world.

Celestine Donkor said her mother ignored the 'prophecy' and went to see another herbalist who gave her some concoction to terminate the pregnancy.

The musician narrated that her mother did some things before trying to take the concoction but the very moment she thought of doing so, she got numb in her knees.

According to the Agbebolo singer, her mother got paralyzed up until the time of the delivery when she suddenly stopped feeling numb in her knees.

The video which was posted on the Instagram page of United Television came with the caption:

"Gospel Musician, @celestinedonkormusic narrates how her mother got paralyzed for trying to abort her

Fans react to Celestine Donkor's mysterious birth

Many followers of the music star took to the comment section to react to the story she shared about her birth.

marieange_gh came in with the comment:

She's a powerful woman"

21preciousmccarthy also noted:

"You are a blessed woman"

nanaafiyafaith also noted:

"Soo emotional you are blessed Mom"

Kennedy Agyapong slams Adwoa Safo for neglecting her job as an MP in video

Meanwhile, outspoken Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has jabbed fellow parliamentarian for Dome-Kwabenya, Adwoa Safo.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Kennedy Agyapong was heard saying that Adwoa Safo had failed in life.

While speaking in an interview on the Breakfast Show which airs on GTV, Kennedy Agyapong said Adwoa Safo had neglected her duties as a parliamentarian and rather spent all her time on Tik Tok.

Source: YEN.com.gh