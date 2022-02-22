I aImost took my life after losing my womb - Nana Yaa Brefo shares sad story

Nana Yaa Brefo has opened up about how she went into a state of depression after she lost her womb

Speaking in an interview with Zionfelix, the media personality said she was not okay with the issue even until now

Nana Yaa Brefo is touted as one of the seasoned journalists in the country at the moment

Popular Ghanaian radio and television icon, Nana Yaa Brefo, has finally opened up about her personal life and delved into how she lost her womb.

While speaking in an interview with award-winning Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix known in real life as Felix Adomako Mensah and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nana Yaa Brefo said she had lost her womb.

According to her, the unfortunate incident happened during her second marriage and after she gave birth to her son.

Photos of Nana Yaa Brefo. Source:@nanayaabrefo

Source: Instagram

The journalist indicated that she had to go through surgery that caused her to lose her womb.

Speaking about the issue, Nana Yaa Brefo said even up until now, she has not been herself whenever the incident comes to mind.

Nana Yaa Brefo said she was not okay and was haunted by criticism that came from many people over the incident.

She added that she almost took her own life as a result of the state of the depression the whole incident pushed her to.

An excerpt pf the video which was posted on the Instagram page of blogger Zionfelix had the caption:

"Yes, I’ve lost my womb and it worries me at times - on air personality Nana Yaa Brefo tells it all"

Fans react to the video

Many lovers of the affable media personality took to the comment section to react to the revelation she made.

shapes_in_sizezgh had this to say:

"Miracles still happen dear"

nanaama_edwards wrote:

"God caused a miracle seven years ago, a woman who lost her womb got pregnant without doctors understanding....... Like how???, like how possible and that woman after listening to her story, how God provided a sac to protect those twins without womb. I believe God is wonderful, he has spare part for each and everything in our system. God will make it up u, just ur faith and love towards his work. I call God Show boy. Today those twins are 6yrs and if u see, their so beautiful. I love u and i love how you've stayed real."

novembers_favourite_ gave Nana Yaa Brefo some motivation:

"What God cannot do....does not exist!"

Source: YEN.com.gh