Kennedy Agyapong has taken a swipe at legislator Adwoa Safo for neglecting her work in parliament

The outspoken MP who was speaking in an interview said the Dome Kwabenya MP was spending time more on social media than at work

He also indicated that Adwoa Safo had sent in a request to be made deputy majority leader in parliament

Outspoken Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has jabbed fellow parliamentarian for Dome-Kwabenya, Adwoa Safo.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Kennedy Agyapong was heard saying that Adwoa Safo had failed in life.

While speaking in an interview on the Breakfast Show which airs on GTV, Kennedy Agyapong said Adwoa Safo had neglected her duties as a parliamentarian and rather spent all her time on Tik Tok.

Photos of Kennedy Agyapong and Adwoa Safo. Source: fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

The Assin Central Member of Parliament went on to allege that Adwoa Safo had put in a request to be made the deputy majority leader.

He went on to say that the Dome-Kwabenya legislator had been out of parliament for more than 15 days and it could trigger standing orders to declare her seat vacant.

Kennedy Agyapong said he was peeved over the matter because he was at the receiving end of insults and criticism over the issue.

He said Adwoa Safo leveraged the fact that they had children together to get him to move to Dome-Kwabenya to campaign for her in the 2020 parliamentary elections.

Kennedy Agyapong said Dome-Kwabenya constituency did not belong to Apostle Kwadwo Safo therefore Adwoa had to sit up.

The Assin Central MP said he was not going to sit down and say because he had kids with Adwoa Safo, he was not going to complain about the current situation.

