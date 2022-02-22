After 47 years, Eritrean mother Zenebech was able to reunite with her long-lost son Mussie Kahsay Tesfagergis

A few days ago, the mother went on national TV and appealed to members of the public to help her see her son again

It happened to be the right move as the information got to her son who reached out to her and travelled back home from the US

An Eritrean family is overflowing with unexplainable joy after they were reunited by one of their kins who had been separated from them for 47 years.

Zenebech and her son Mussie Kahsay Tesfagergis reunited in an emotional embrace at the airport. Photo credits: Nile Post.

Source: UGC

The return of Mussie Kahsay Tesfagergis after nearly five decades is an answered prayer to his mother Zenebech whose biggest wish in life was to see her son before she dies.

Emotional reunion

Nile Post reports that a few days ago, Zenebech made an emotional appearance on Ethiopian TV channel EBS and appealed for the reunion, hoping that the message would reach him.

Not long after, Kahsay not only surprised his mother with a phone call but also got onto a flight from the United States where he lives to Ethiopia to meet his mom.

When the proverbial prodigal son landed at the airport, he was unable to control tears as he walked into the arms of Zenebech.

Asked what gift he had brought his mother from the US, Kahsay's reply was “Myself.”

Happy to be reunited

When the mother and her son were introduced, Kahsay admitted that he had no real recollection of her but had seen her face in photos.

“I feel happy when I see my mother after all these years. This is the happiest day of my life,” he said.

While thanking her countrymen for helping her see her son again, Zenebech said that she would have loved to kiss the sky but can't reach it.

Her words were echoed by Kahsay's brother who admitted that he is really happy to meet him as he has also only seen him in a photo.

Kahsay left his mom in 1966

Kahsay was taken away by his Eritrean father in 1966 with whom he travelled to the capital of Asmara together with his two brothers.

They left their mother behind, after which she never heard from them again until the recent reunion.

She, however, received a letter during the Derg period with information that one of her sons was a soldier with the Eritrean People’s Liberation Front (EPLF) while the other two had moved abroad.

KQ reunites Kenyan man with US-based mom

In another story with a happy ending, national carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) helped reunite a Kenyan man with his US-based mother he hadn't met for 23 years after a Twitter request.

Alfred Anthony Maina had not seen his mother for over two decades, so he contacted the airline to deliver a special message to his mother Beatrice Wanjiku.

KQ acted in the affirmative, delivering the message as well as flying the mother back home where she encountered her son for the first time after 23 years.

Source: YEN.com.gh