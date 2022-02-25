Ghanaian actress, Haillie Sumneyo, is on cloud nine as he is celebrating another milestone in her life.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Friday, February 25, 2022, happens to be the birthday of the beautiful actress and she is celebrating the day with grand style.

Haillie has been dominating Instagram with her stunning looks and iconic fashion sense.

Haillie Sumneyo: Pretty Actress Celebrates Birthday With 9 Gorgeous Photos (Photo credit: Instagram/Haillie Sumneyo)

Source: Instagram

She is always noted for her flashy dressing which has won her many admirers.

As she is celebrating another milestone, YEN.com.gh is celebrating the screen goddess with 9 awesome photos.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

1. Haillie has these black and white balloons to celebrate her awesome birthday. She is always on point when she shows up on Instagram:

2. Check her out here, in grey-coloured hair and a red top. Haillie looks so stunning in this breathtaking photo:

3. As her post read, Haillie has got an angelic look and she is one of the most celebrated actresses in the country at the moment:

4. Is the back and the hairstyle for us. Haillie is so beautiful to the extent that she can win any beauty pageant:

5. Haillie love for red colour is unquestionable and she always likes dripping in the said colour. The actress graces the gram with this awesome looks:

6. Natural outlook, Haillie is a real deal and she is one of the beautiful actresses on the African continent at the moment:

7. Night out for the queen and she is loving herself. Her posture says it all and you can't stop talking about her beauty:

8. African beauty with the class as Haillie can't stop smiling for the camera. This picture can grab her many awards:

9. She chose yellow here, and it looks so cute on her. Just look at the design of the outfit, which is a hallmark of a fashion queen:

Old Photos of Yaa Jackson That Explain How Big She Has Become

Some classic throwback photos of Ghanaian actress and singer Yaa Jackson have gotten many of her teeming fans and followers screaming over the marked transformation over the years.

In the before and after photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Yaa Jackson was seen posing for the camera in her younger years.

The actress was in the midst of others as she posed for the photo taken from many years ago.

Source: YEN.com.gh