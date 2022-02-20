Aisha Ibrahim, who is a presenter at Joy News has been one of the most sought-after broadcasters in the country at the moment.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The beautiful presenter is the anchor and host of The Pulse and Personality Profile on Joy News.

Aisha has got many admirers on social media due to her unique presenting skills.

Aisha Ibrahim: 9 photos of Joy News presenter who has been stunning fans with her silky voice (Photo credit: Instagram/Aishajoynews)

Source: Instagram

She is very beautiful and eloquent and has been dropping teasing photos on her official page on Instagram.

As YEN.com.gh is celebrating Aisha we have complied 9 of her best photos.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

1. Aisha loves her profession, always in the mood to give out her best whenever she appears on TV:

2. Looking pinkish and beautiful. One of the reasons she is one of the most respected presenters in the country at moment:

3. Smiling for the camera in the studios of Joy News. She is a modern-day presenter with so much energy:

4. Dressed up so neatly. She is not only good at presenting the news but has got a great sense of fashion:

5. Posing awesomely for the camera as Aisha got it right by flaunting her stunning beauty:

6. Aisha goes for yellow here and she is spot on. Her smile has gotten her many likes on Instagram:

7. One for the gram, despite being a Muslim she wasn't left out of the Christmas celebration. She came through with this stunning photo:

8. No doubt that Aisah has got a natural beauty. She proved that in this gorgeous photo and her fans love her:

9. Check her out here, a combination of African print as she posed beautifully for the camera:

Akuapem Poloo wows social media with stunning photos of herself; fans hail her

Pretty Ghanaian actress and brand influencer, Rosemond Alade Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, has dazzled social media with some photos.

In the new set of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram page of the actress, Akuapem Poloo was seen wearing a pink jumpsuit.

She appeared to be on the set of a movie or television show when she posed for the photos she shared on her handle.

Source: YEN.com.gh