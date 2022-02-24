Throwback photos of Ghanaian actress and singer Yaa Jackson have shown her massive transformation

The photos got many people taking to the comment section to react to the marked change the actress had gone through

Yaa Jackson is noted for her recent raunchy photos and videos she shares on social media to the admiration of her fans

Some classic throwback photos of Ghanaian actress and singer Yaa Jackson have gotten many f her teeming fans and followers screaming over the marked transformation over the years.

In the before and after photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Yaa Jackson was seen posing for the camera in her younger years.

The actress was in the midst of others as she posed for the photo taken from many years ago.

Photos of Yaa Jackson. Source: akokonsafuor

Source: Original

She looked a little darker than her recent complexion and was not as big as she currently is in her photos.

The 'before and after' photos were posted by Instagram blogger Akokonsafupu who captioned them:

"How it started vs how it's going... SWIPE"

Fans of Yaa Jackson react to the photos

Many fans and followers of Yaa Jackson took to the comment section to react to the photos of their idol.

_thehour came in with the comment:

"Life of Mrs. Ali"

genesisoutlooks_gh also wrote:

"and I repeat!!!! God is indeed good, may we all be great."

alsina_77 could not even recognise Yaa Jackson:

"Who’s this?"

boujee_baby1 commented:

"Growth!"

