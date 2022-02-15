Kumawood actress, Nana Yaa Adusei, popularly known as Venza Gh, has been turning heads on social media with her gorgeous looks.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The actress and filmmaker is no doubt one of the beautiful screen goddesses at the moment.

Many Ghanaians might not know Venza Gh but she has been in the movie industry for the past five years.

Venza Gh: 10 stunning photos of pretty Kumawood actress that have taken over Instagram (Photo credit: Photo credit: Venza Gh/Instagram)

Source: Instagram

Venza Gh has been sharing awesome photos on her page on Instagram which have been attracting reactions from her followers.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Venza Gh's is not only beautiful and has got a good sense for fashion. She has starred in many skits with Lil Win and other top stars in the game.

YEN.com.gh has compiled the 9 most beautiful photos of the stunning actress that are trending.

1. Venza glowing so well in this photo. She smiles for the camera as she flaunts her stunning beauty and high sense of fashion:

2. Swag is on point taking Instagram by storm with her beautiful looks. She knows how to pose as well to attract reactions:

3. So much love for her, Venza is really beautiful and she is capable of winning the heart of anyone, just check her out here:

4. It is the back for us that is what Venza is telling her followers by showing her full meal to her loyal lovers:

5. She is really having the best time of her life and Venza is not playing with the little fame she is enjoying at the moment:

6. Smiling and posing hotly for the camera are what Venza is doing in this stunning photo. She looks so beautiful and tempting:

7. Making the day looks so bright by rocking a blue outfit with a nice sneakers to match. She is a true fashionista:

8. Showing netizens what she has got. Venza is arguably the most stylish Kumawood actress at the moment and yiu don't need anybody to tell you:

9. Daring posing from Venza, she is carving a niche for herself in the movie industry as she can't stop feeling herself:

10. Red is the colour and she really stole the day with her gorgeous looks. Venza has surely come to stay as she is not fading out anytime soon:

3 stunning photos of mom of 2 Kafui Danku melts hearts on Instagram

Kafui Danku once again dazzled her teeming fans with some new stunning photos of herself she shared online.

In a new set of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Kafui Danku was seen wearing a black jumpsuit as she posed for the camera.

The actress was seen standing in front of what looked like a shopping mall as she dazzled in the photos.

Source: YEN.com.gh