Shatta Wale's Mother Evicted From Her Rented Apartment By Landlady

Shatta Wale's mother has been allegedly evicted from her apartment owing to unpaid rents from past months

The landlady of the apartment is said to have given up hopes of receiving her rent and asked Wale's mother to pack out

Shatta Wale has also been unreachable to settle his mother's rent issue hence the home owner's recent decision

Reports coming in have suggested that the mother of dancehall artiste; Shatta Wale, Madam Elsie Avemegah has been evicted from her East Legon residence by her landlady

The report sighted by YEN.com.gh on hotfmghana.com stated that the dancehall star's mother was evicted from her apartment over unpaid rent.

According to hotfmghana.com’s checks, six years ago, Shatta Wale relocated his mother to the East Legon residence in the guise that he bought the house for her.

Shatta Wale and his Mother. Source: fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

After staying in the house for more than four years , the landlady started pestering Shatta Wale's mother famed as Shatta Mama over her unpaid rent.

The source emphasised that all attempts by the mother to reach out to Shatta Wale to settle the debts proved unproductive.

Since the landlady needed the house to rent to another person, Shatta Mama was evicted two weeks ago and is currently homeless.

All attempts to reach Shatta Wale’s mother and Shatta Wale to ascertain the truth of the matter have proven unsuccessful.

Source: YEN.com.gh