Sefa has turned heads on social media with some dazzling photos of herself that she shared online

The singer was seen in a raunchy pose as she gave her fans a sneak peek of her banging body

Sefa is noted for her hit song Echoke but ever since she came under the spotlight has dazzled many with her matchless beauty

Pretty Ghanaian songstress Sefadzi Abena Amesu known in the world of showbiz as Sefa has set tongues wagging online with the recent photos she shared online.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Sefa was spotted wearing a black tube over her chest.

Beneath the tube was a sea-blue skirt which she had pulled down to expose what she was wearing underneath.

She complimented her looks with a pair of slipper heels and some jewelry including a pair of expensive-looking earrings, a necklace and a bracelet.

Sefa was seen running her hand through her hair in one of the photos as she looked straight into the camera.

After posting the photos, Sefa captioned them:

"For the hot girls" and added an emoji to it.

Fans of Sefa React To The Photos

Many fans and followers of the Echoke singer took to the comment section to react to the photos she shared on her handle.

odartey_gh appeared stunned:

"Eish"

2sectwinsofficial also added:

"Drip sexy"

queeny_jo had this to say:

"Ei….Sefa darling, this your body is lit"

darkowelbert also wrote:

"Ey Madam nie"

