Adwoa Frimpong has stunned social media users with awesome rich photos on her official Instagram page

In the photos, the younger sister of Medikal displayed one of the rapper's magnificent mansions in Accra

The awesome photos also show how Medikal has been spending money on expensive properties

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Adwoa Frimpong, the beautiful younger sister of rapper Medikal, has set the internet ablaze with some expensive photos.

Adwoa, who is very active on Instagram has released new photos showing off the huge mansion of her big brother.

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Adwoa was in the magnificent mansion of the award-winning rapper..

Adwoa Frimpong: Medikal's kid sister flaunts the rapper's huge mansion in photos (Photo credit: Instagram/Adwoa Frimpong)

Source: Instagram

From the photos, she wore a beautiful blue outfit standing in front of the mansion.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The photos displayed how Medikal has been spending his money on expensive stuff.

Adwoa then said 'cheese' as she struck a beautiful pose for the world to see.

Her caption read, "Work on you, for you."

Fans reaction

decent_addai:

"Beautiful you"

tfkbbl:

"ALLA ADWOA 1"

yahayakarima

"@patrahh.h "

Nadia Buari drops candid videos showing off her no-makeup face and natural hair

Nadia Buari, has released candid visuals revealing her never-known talent and other aspects of her personality while showing off her natural beauty.

Buari is famed for her notable roles in award-winning movies and fashion qualities but is hardly known as a guitarist.

The Rough Rider movie star has posed with a guitar in videos showing candid images of her flawless beauty without makeup and natural hair. The clips show several slides of the actress.

Berla Mundi: 5 photos and video of TV3 presenter flexing her natural beauty without makeup

Berla Mundi has given fans a look at her natural face without any makeup or beauty enhancing product.

Of course, she is not intimidated to show her natural skin and allow it to shine.

On her Instagram page, where she has 2.8 million followers, she has ditched her foundation and powder as she flexed her confidence without hiding behind a filter or sunglass on rare moments.

YEN.com.gh has compiled five photos and a video of the award-winning media screen goddess glowing without makeup. p/

Source: YEN.com.gh