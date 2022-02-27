Actress Nadia Buari has released candid videos showing her beauty without makeup and natural hair

The Rough Rider movie star disclosed that she is a guitarist as she posed with the instrument in the clips

Fans could not contain their emotions as many headed to the comment section of her Instagram post to gush over her

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Superstar actress, Nadia Buari, has released candid visuals revealing her never-known talent and other aspects of her personality while showing off her natural beauty.

Buari is famed for her notable roles in award-winning movies and fashion qualities but is hardly known as a guitarist.

The Rough Rider movie star has posed with a guitar in videos showing candid images of her flawless beauty without makeup and natural hair. The clips show several slides of the actress.

Nadia Buari Drops Candid Videos Showing Off Her No-Makeup Face and Natural Hair; Fans Feeling Her Looks. Photo credit: Nadia Buari

Source: Instagram

Captioning the videos, Nadia Buari disclosed the fretted musical instrument was a Valentine's Day gift.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

''This was a Valentine's gift and it’s become one of my favourite things currently.

''PS. Receiving invitations to play at your weddings,'' she said.

Fans of the actress have commented about her saying she's open to playing at weddings. YEN.com.gh selected some of the remarks below:

Nabe.ela said:

''Yaaay. My brother is getting married next weekend.''

Dimosh_rodgers said:

''Then you'll invite me to your wedding to play it.''

Realenuel

''Great, you could play Guitar.''

Yaritza_serg commented:

''Love you soooooo much.''

Reactions as Nadia Buari Drops New Photos with Pretty Lady

In more stories about Nadia Buari, the actress previously sparked reactions after delivering stunning photos of herself and a pretty lady on social media.

From the Instagram photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, it appears the award-winning movie star is not in Ghana. The snaps show high-rise buildings similar to those in Dubai and other first-world countries.

The duo sported classy ensembles for the occasion, which seemed like a restaurant.

Source: YEN.com.gh