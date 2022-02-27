Eyram has come through again with her another set of photos flaunting her stunning looks to the world

The beautiful fiancé of actor Aaron Adatsi has proven why she is one of the most gorgeous photogenic in the country

In the photos Eyram was in a red outfit and it perfectly fits as she showed off her iconic shape and beauty

Eyram, the fiancé of YOLO actor, Aaron Adatsi, has once again shown off her stunning beauty on social media.

The beautiful photogenic has released breathtaking photos on her official Instagram handle.

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Eyram was captured wearing a red complete outfit.

Eyram: Aaron Adatsi's fiancé gets fans talking; drops stunning photos (Photo credit: Instagram/Eyram)

Source: Instagram

From the photos, she stood beside a pool and struck an outstanding pose from different angles.

Eyram complimented her gorgeous looks with a nice hairstyle and sunglasses.

She wrote, "Pool day it was in this beautiful Two pieces Crochet."

Fans reactions

hair_garden360:

"Fine like rose"

emylove.edem:

"Lovely"

franknanijnr:

"Daavi is red"

