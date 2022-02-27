Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa has released yet another stunning video to show off her new looks

In the new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Kumawood star posed with an unknown young man as she flaunted her hourglass figure

The videos of Maame Serwaa has got her fans and other social media users sharing mixed reactions

Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa, Clara Amoateng Benson, has recently been dazzling her fans and other social media users with stunning.

In most of these videos, Maame Serwaa will do nothing except turn around and show off her shapely and hourglass-like figure.

Once again, the young actress has got tongues wagging on social media with a video showing her good looks.

Actress Maame Serwaa has got people talking with her latest video Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

In the new video, sighted on the popular Instagram blog Sweet Maame Adwoa, the Kumawood star is seen wearing a colourful bodycon. The dress fit her perfectly and threw the spotlight on her contours and other endowments.

Maame Serwaa looked to be holding something in her left hand which she used to fan herself while posing in the video.

Interestingly, the latest video showed a young man standing behind Maame Serwaa. The young man who is yet-to-be-identified by YEN.com.gh had a phone in his hand and was likely taking a selfie with the actress.

Watch the video below:

Maame Serwaa's fans react to her new looks

The latest video of Maame Serwaa has stired loads of reactions from social media users. For many of the people, the actress was growing too big and needed to check.

kofia_panda said:

"She make like tapoli ."

maaame_nyarko wondered if that was Maame Serwaa:

"Maame serwaa na ay3 pompomfii saa no."

bankuandtilapiagh_gh said:

"Eiii she's finally bam baming with the big boys."

alfred_rockson said:

"Eeeiii "girl ee", where is she taking all this load to? Buee ."

fizelibrahim9 said:

"Wo da nwoma hon. Herrrrrrrr you are a legend."

Actress Maame Serwaa jams to Kelyvynboy's Down Flat

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that Maame Serwaa has been spotted in a video dancing to one of the latest songs in Ghana at the moment.

In the video of the actress sighted on Instagram, Maame Serwaa appeared excited as she danced to Kelvynboy's Down Flat song which was playing in the background.

The actress was wearing gym clothes made up of a pink 'show your stomach' tank top over a pair of grey bodycon trousers and complimented her outfit with some pink sneakers.

Source: YEN.com.gh