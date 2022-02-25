Fella Makafui has wowed many of her fans and followers with some stunning photos she shared online

The actress who appears to be having the best time of her life was seen glowing in the photos while posing in her mansion

Fella Makafui is married to musician Medikal and the duo have a daughter - Island - together

Actress and super mom, Precious Fella Makafui Frimpong, has given her fans something to talk about after she dropped some stunning photo of herself on her Instagram page.

In the new photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the verified Instagram account of the actress, Fella was oozing class as she got her photos taken.

The part-time musician and full-time actress was seen wearing a bodycon dress as she posed in her plush mansion which she recently built with her rapper husband, Medikal.

She was looking quite exquisite in her glamourous makeup as she posed for the cameras.

One of the photos saw Fella Makafui seated on the bare floor as she posed to have her image captured by the photographer.

After posting the photos, Fella Makafui captioned them:

"Enjoy the view"

Celebs and fans of Fella Makafui react to the photos

Many people including Medikal took to the comment section to react to the photo the actress posted.

Actor and movie director kobirana came in with the comment:

"Stubborn Academy Head Mistress"

Award-winning music duo ghdopenation simply wrote:

"Chaiiiiiiiiii"

clinton_ontario asked Fella to:

"Please stand up"

_.dashel noted that Fella was a beauty to behold:

"Yes lm enjoying it"

There were many other comments that showed that Fella Makafui was loved and adored by her family, colleagues and fans.

