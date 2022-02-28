Ghanaian actress, Jessica Williams, is a year older on Monday, February 28, 2022, and she is not letting the day slide.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Jessica has just attained 33-years-old and social media, especially Instagram is currently buzzing with her photos.

The beautiful actress and model has been acting for the past five years and she has won many awards.

Jessica Williams: 7 Photos of Pretty Ghanaian Actress As She Celebrates 33rd Birthday (Photo credit: Instagram/Jessica Williams)

Source: Instagram

Jessica has been releasing awesome photos of herself flaunting her beauty and her high sense of fashion.

YEN.com.gh has gathered the 7 most fashionable photos of Jessica as she celebrates her 33rd birthday.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

1. Smiling so well on her birthday as God has been so good to her and she is so grateful and her photo tells it all:

2. Jessica with the drip as she dressed so well to wow her loyal social media users and she killed it:

3. Showing fans her stunning looks and she got it right with a sumptuous look. Jessica is the epitome of beauty:

4. In her red mood, showing her fans what she is capable of doing the best when it comes to taking photos:

5. Jessica in beautiful African wear posing lovely for the camera, and she also displayed her car:

6. Long hair and a long smile that is the beauty of a Ghanaian lady. Jessica blessed our eyes with this photo:

7. Always feeling herself right as one can attest to it in this beautiful photo of Jessica. She is really beautiful:

Zionfelix's Baby Mama Minalyn Flaunts Daughter In Adorable Photos From Europe

Award-winning celebrity makeup artist Mina Lawal known widely as Minalyn Touch, has wowed social media with adorable photos of her daughter, Adepa.

The duo who are currently globetrotting in Europe along with award-winning blogger Zionfelix, born Felix Adomako Mensah, was seen spending quality time together.

Mina Lawal was seen showing her daughter massive love as she held her close to her chest so she stays close to her heart.

Even though the face of Adepa was covered with an emoji, the expression on the face of Minaliyn Touch told the story of a mother's undying love for her child.

Source: YEN.com.gh