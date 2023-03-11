Abeiku Santana was surprised to have met a diminutive man who works as the Telesales Executive at aYo, a subsidiary product of MTN Ghana

Looking at his size, he asked him why he did not follow the leads of Yaw Dabo, Wayoosi and others to become an actor and he responded that he had wanted to be a footballer

His eloquence in speaking the English language got many people admiring him and showering him with praises

Celebrated Ghanaian media personality Abeiku Santana expressed surprise when he met a diminutive Telesales Executive at aYo Ghana, a subsidiary product of MTN Ghana.

Intrigued by his role and his size, Abeiku Santana quizzed him on his role at the largest telecom company in Ghana, MTN, which he explained smoothly.

The young man, who disclosed his age to be 18, stated that he joined the telecom giant a month ago, and he has been helping boost the sales revenue of aYo.

During the discussion, Abeiku Santana asked him why he did not follow the likes of popular diminutive actors like Wayoosi, Yaw Dabo, and Don Little. He stated that acting was not his passion but football.

Wondering why he would venture into football, looking at his size, Abeiku Santa then asked him to jump as if he was heading a football, which he did, and this got others bursting out with laughter.

See the video below.

Reactions from Ghanaians

amgdeuces_ironboy said:

He’s very smart and fluent ❤️❤️

emmanuel481 commented:

Ah Jump s3n

yaasuga_ said:

The football part and Santana’s facial expression

mandysbox remarked:

Very fluent

obaahemaa_antwiwaa said:

Awww that’s so sweet

mrampossible stated:

This guy needs to reduce his age. He can be 8 years again. Ob3 nyini aky3.

maysingmassage said:

I love him.

pop.caan_ commented:

Ma senior that in shs

daniflammez_ stated:

He was my prefect in SWESCO

scorpion_5366 advised:

Please, my friend, don't go to that Kantata group called Kumawood. That thing is no more in existence. Kumawood is dead and gone.

