Minalyn Touch has been spotted in a number of photos showing off her pretty daughter Adepa

In a number of photos she shared from Europe, the proud mother of the adorable baby girl was seen enjoying quality time with her bundle of joy

Blogger Zionfelix and his girlfriend Mina Lawal welcomed their baby girl some months ago

Award-winning celebrity makeup artist Mina Lawal known widely as Minalyn Touch, has wowed social media with adorable photos of her daughter, Adepa.

The duo who are currently globetrotting in Europe along with award-winning blogger Zionfelix, born Felix Adomako Mensah, was seen spending quality time together.

Mina Lawal was seen showing her daughter massive love as she held her close to her chest so she stays close to her heart.

Minalyn Touch and Adepa. Source: Instagram/minalyntouch

Source: Instagram

Even though the face of Adepa was covered with an emoji, the expression on the face of Minaliyn Touch told the story of a mother's undying love for her child.

One of the photos saw Mina Lawal beaming with smiles as she lifted her daughter all the way to her face level.

After posting the photos, Minalyn captioned them:

"My pot of gold. You're as bright as the sunshine, morning's first light. You warm my day, brighten my night. You're sugar, you're spice, you're everything nice and you're our little girl…..A precious gem that's what you are. A ray of hope, a shining super star. God bless you angel, We love you @pax_pam #babypax2021 #blessedchild"

Fans of Minalyn react to the photos

Many fans and followers of the makeup artist took to the comment section to react to the photos she shared.

Blogger ghkwaku wrote:

"Deputy Enjoyment minister"

iamhemaahmiriam commented:

"Princess Adepa is enjoying"

ellas_klosette pointed out her favourite photo among the lot:

"The last slide is everything"

_kaakyirenanaafia__ also noted:

"Too much sauce"

