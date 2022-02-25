Simona Osei Strong is already a fashionista at age two and she has so many fans on social media

She is the daughter of rapper Strongman and her photos, videos, as seen online could earn her most fashionable Ghanaian kid

Simona's mother picks her dresses, bags, shoes, and all she has been using but the two-year-old girl is able to carry herself so well

Rapper Strongman’s daughter, Simona Osei Strong, is known for her unique fashion sense on social media.

Even though her mother, Nana Ama Strong, is behind the various dresses, bags, shoes, and accessories Simona has been rocking, the little girl is able to carry herself well and this is what many have admired.

Some have argued that so far, she is the best celebrity kid fashionista, judging by her photos, videos, and overall activities on social media.

Another thing is that Simona is just two years and a very bubbly child as seen in her posts.

See 8 of the photos and videos that give proof to this:

1. Dressed like an American lady ready for an outing:

2. Simona was not left out in the 2022 Valentine’s Day celebration:

3. Dancing like nobody’s business:

4. Simona taking her fans through how she poses:

5. Pose with one leg raised:

6. Madam on her first day at school:

7. Just too much sauce:

8. A little girl with drip and flex, just as this photo was captioned on Instagram:

9. Swag little queen in all white:

10. Such a cute little Simona:

Simona teaches her mother how to pose

Earlier, Simona was in the news when she was spotted in a photo teaching her mother, Nana Ama Strong, how to pose.

Simona is a wonder kid per her activities on social media and this time, she has left fans wondering if she is indeed two years of age.

The two-year-old girl is known for how well she is able to rock her fashion dresses picked up by her parents but that is not all, as she also has great posing skills.

