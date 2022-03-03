PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Media guru Bola Ray’s wife has got Ghanaians hailing her for her beauty and choice of words to celebrate his birthday.

The wife apparently shared sweet messages and family photos with her husband, and their children to wish him a happy birthday.

She noted that Jehovah is the center of their marriage, while describing her husband as one special person made just for her.

A collage of Bola Ray and family. Photo credit: @bolarayofficial/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She revealed that Bola Ray is a rare man that every woman would crave to have in her life, and that makes her a very fortunate person to have him.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Bola Ray’s wife ended her long post with a photo of them captioned: “You will always be my Kwabena”.

Ghanaians react to Bola Ray’s wife’s post

Mrs. Bola Ray’s post has triggered some reactions from fans, and some celebs, including Stonebwoy, and Ms Nancy, and they are so thrilled to read from her.

Some admired her beauty and wish to get such a wife to also make them look good.

stonebwoy: "JAH BLESSINGS."

ifocusofficial: "I need this material too boss u need to show me the way in finding such material it’s expensive but I will do susu till I get to buy same material."

akua_agyeiwaa_sandi: "Marry a Jehovah witness u say no hv u seen,they know how to chop love basaaa HBD."

josys_fabrics: "Happy birthday bola, you're the biggest."

msnancy_sc: "Love wantenten,let me be coming and going to find my own "Kwabena" Booosssu!"

__greatness: "Happy birthday #Bolas more blessings fada."

zeesadie24: "Happy blessed birthday Sir more wins with good health."

im_roger87: "Happy Birthday Chairman.. Stay blessed and highly favoured."

abbyserwaa56: "Ur wife is indeed a lucky woman to get such a handsome,visionary ,u just add e remaining adjectives I pray I get some."

spendlove1105: "Happy Birthday Live well and Long... Remain Blessed Bola Ray..."

lorretakafui: "Awwww…. Happy birthday sir…"

Source: YEN.com.gh