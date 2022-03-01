Berla Mundi flaunts her classy living room for the 1st time in pretty photos

Berla Mundi has dazzled her teeming fans and followers with some photos from her classy living room

The TV star was seen seated on a couch as she beamed with her usual infectious smile while posing for the photos

Berla Mundi is one of Ghana's finest radio and TV personalities and is also noted for her stunning beauty

Award-winning Ghanaian radio and television personality, Berlinda Addardey famed as Berla Mundi has been spotted in some dazzling photos she shared online.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Berla Mundi dropped some jaw-dropping photos which were sighted by YEN.com.gh.

The photos saw the media personality seated gracefully on a couch as she beamed with her usual infectious smile.

Berla Mundi was seen posing with some flowers and gifts believed to be birthday presents meant for someone.

The TV and radio star was seen wearing a white t-shirt over a pair of bodycon faded jeans which she complimented with some yellow slippers.

She sat beside a huge bouquet of flowers which brought out her beauty even the more as she smiled her way through the photos.

After posting the photos, Berla Mundi captioned them:

"When it’s not officially your birthday, but it’s your sister’s birthday and you end up posing with some of her gifts. Still #WorldAngelaKDay"

Berla Mundi's fans and colleagues react to the photos

Fans, followers as well as celeb friends of Berla Mundi took to the comment section to shower glowing words on the media personality.

barbie_derbie came in with the comment:

"This is me on 1st April"

saintiaenam also noted:

"Yours is loading"

spangles.gh had this to say:

"Yaaaaaay ! Happy birthday sis! I am celebrating with you just because I am also Angela. I hope you had a great day."

jallow2983 also wrote:

"happy belated birthday to her my mentor"

