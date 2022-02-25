- Kantanka Automobiles CEO Kwadwo Safo Jnr has celebrated his 36th birthday with a private party

- The party held on Thursday, February 24, 2022, came off at his plush residence at Kwabenya in Accra

- Photos and videos from the party have popped up showing lovely scenes of the Kantanka CEO with his family

The CEO of Kantanka Automobiles Kwadwo Safo Jnr has celebrated his birthday in style. Safo Jnr turned 36 years old on Thursday, February 24, 2021.

In celebration of the Kantanka CEO's new age, a private birthday party was organized in his honour.

The party came off at the Kwadwo Safo's plush residence (four-acre mansion) at Kwabenya in Accra.

Following the party last night, many videos and photos have popped up indicating that it was a lovely event with family, friends, and others in attendance.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the best moments captured at the party in the photos and videos below as sighted on Instagram.

1. Kwadwo Safo seated at a table with his wife Zainab:

2. Photos of the birthday cake and the general setup at the party (swipe to see more):

3. The Kantanka CEO on the floor with his wife for pictures:

4. Photos of Kwadwo Safo with his wife and mother (swipe to see more):

5. The moment Kwadwo Safo cut his birthday cake with the help of his wife:

